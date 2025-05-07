Log In
Jake Peroceschi CFP®, AWMA®

The Hansen Team welcomes a new member to their advisory practice

Jake is a seasoned professional in the financial industry with an impressive 25-year track record.

Email:
jperoceschi@wealthenhancement.com
Website:
https://www.wealthenhancement.com/s/advisor-teams/hansen-team
Phone:
(262) 283-5322

