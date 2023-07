This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jack Walden Jack Walden Joins North Shore Bank as VP, Senior Lender Commercial Banking Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: jwalden@northshorebank.com

Website: https://www.northshorebank.com/

Phone: (262) 787-5715



(262) 787-5715 North Shore Bank announced Jack Walden as VP, Senior Lender Commercial Banking. Walden has over 20 years of industry experience at financial institutions across the state. He has held multiple board and cabinet positions with local organizations.