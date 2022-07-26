Investing vs Paying Off Mortgage, Changing Allocation, Company 401k Advice

Annex Wealth Management’s Sarah Kyle and Randy Winkler, CFP® answer several Ask Annex questions:
“I have a ton of cash in the bank, earning virtually nothing. Should I invest it? Should I pay off my mortgage?” -Tom
“Should I change my allocation to more conservative in this market environment?” -James
“My company 401k is rather constrained when it comes to choices with current volatility, is it foolish to attempt to move to safer, more inflation protected choices?” -Alan
“I’m taking a new job and will be eligible to enroll in an HSA. Can I make a lump sum contribution?” -Paul
Talk With Annex Wealth Management
Have questions about financial and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, investment management, insurance assessment, 401(k) plans for business, tax preparation and planning or other topics? Annex Wealth Management is here to help.
Annex Wealth Management is an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) not owned by a bank, brokerage firm, or insurance company. As a fiduciary, we're held to a higher legal standard to always act in the best interests of our clients and to provide unbiased professional financial services free of the conflicts of interest that are prevalent in many banks and brokerage firms.