Investing vs Paying Off Mortgage, Changing Allocation, Company 401k Advice

Annex Wealth Management’s Sarah Kyle and Randy Winkler, CFP® answer several Ask Annex questions:

“I have a ton of cash in the bank, earning virtually nothing. Should I invest it? Should I pay off my mortgage?” -Tom

“Should I change my allocation to more conservative in this market environment?” -James

“My company 401k is rather constrained when it comes to choices with current volatility, is it foolish to attempt to move to safer, more inflation protected choices?” -Alan

“I’m taking a new job and will be eligible to enroll in an HSA. Can I make a lump sum contribution?” -Paul