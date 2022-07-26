Logout
Subscribe
Login
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
69.1 F
Milwaukee
Login
Become an Insider
Logout
HomeWealth Management Learning CenterInvesting vs Paying Off Mortgage, Changing Allocation, Company 401k Advice
In Partnership with AnnexSponsored ContentUncategorized

Investing vs Paying Off Mortgage, Changing Allocation, Company 401k Advice

By Annex Wealth Management

-

Annex Wealth Management’s Sarah Kyle and Randy Winkler, CFP® answer several Ask Annex questions:

“I have a ton of cash in the bank, earning virtually nothing. Should I invest it? Should I pay off my mortgage?” -Tom

“Should I change my allocation to more conservative in this market environment?” -James

“My company 401k is rather constrained when it comes to choices with current volatility, is it foolish to attempt to move to safer, more inflation protected choices?” -Alan

“I’m taking a new job and will be eligible to enroll in an HSA. Can I make a lump sum contribution?” -Paul

Talk With Annex Wealth Management

Have questions about financial and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, investment management, insurance assessment, 401(k) plans for business, tax preparation and planning or other topics? Annex Wealth Management is here to help.

Call (262) 800-5719

Email Us

Visit Our Site

Annex Wealth Management is an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) not owned by a bank, brokerage firm, or insurance company. As a fiduciary, we're held to a higher legal standard to always act in the best interests of our clients and to provide unbiased professional financial services free of the conflicts of interest that are prevalent in many banks and brokerage firms.

Copyright ©2022 BizTimes Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee