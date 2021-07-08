Horicon Bank Names New Directors

(HORICON, WI) July 6, 2021 – Horicon Bank announced the appointment of Daniel Shea and Alex Simic to their Board of Directors.

Daniel Shea serves as Chief Operating Officer of Shea Electric and Communications, LLC in Oshkosh, WI. He is also a member of TEC/Vistage, is Chairman of the Fox Valley Division of WI NECA, and serves on the Board of Directors for the WI National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

Horicon Bank President, Frederick F. Schwertfeger said Shea has shown in his own business the importance of customer experience and looks forward to profiting from the knowledge Shea brings to the Board.

“Dan is passionate about providing excellent customer service and creating a dynamic company culture,” said Schwertfeger. “His business expertise and leadership will greatly benefit Horicon Bank.”

Alex Simic is Founder and CEO of Storage Master, LLC, which operates ten self-storage facilities in the Metro Milwaukee area. Simic has also founded Self Storage on Wheels, LLC and MKE Movers, LLC. Simic is a Milwaukee native and former Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank in London.

“Alex’s background in business banking and business ownership bring a high level of financial understanding and expertise to our Board of Directors,” said Schwertfeger. “His knowledge of the Milwaukee area will be especially valuable as we expand into New Berlin later this year.”

Shea and Simic join Fred F. Schwertfeger, Fred C. Schwertfeger, Dr. Sharon Haase, Patrick McConnell and James Blise on Horicon Bank’s Board of Directors.

Founded in 1896, Horicon Bank has twenty offices serving fourteen communities across Wisconsin.