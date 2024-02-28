Spring Bank proudly announces the promotion of Heather Nelson to President & CEO, while also welcoming her to the Board of Directors. As CEO, Heather assumes the critical role of guiding the organization’s strategic direction as it expands. Her commitment to equipping small privately held businesses with the financial tools they need to succeed will guide the Bank’s future focus. Heather remains committed to leading Spring Bank with the same passion, integrity, and dedication that has defined her career. Under Heather’s leadership, Spring Bank reaffirms its commitment to exceptional service and economic empowerment.