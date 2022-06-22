Chase is pleased to announce the hiring of Heather Miller who has joined the Midwest Treasury Sales team as Executive Director, Treasury Management Sales Officer covering the Wisconsin market. She will work with clients and prospects across the state, including Southeast Wisconsin/Milwaukee, Fox Valley and Madison areas.

Heather has 19 years of banking experience with roles in credit and banking before moving into treasury for the last 14 years. She holds a BSBA in Accounting from Central Michigan University.