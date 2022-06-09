Heather Forston Alberti has been named CEO of Pappas DeLaney, an executive search, talent development and coaching firm. The past few years, Pappas DeLaney has been on an accelerated growth trajectory, expanding into new markets and industry segments. Working with the executive team, Alberti will manage the implementation of a bold vision to propel the firm into its next growth phase. Alberti has more than 25 years of industry experience and has been with Pappas DeLaney since 1999.

Pappas DeLaney works nationally with medium to large businesses and corporations in virtually every market segment.