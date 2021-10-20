This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Hani Malek

Kapco Promotes Malek to Chief Operating Officer, Continuing Focus on Strategic Growth

Email: malek@kapcoinc.com
Website: https://kapcoinc.com/
Phone: (262) 377-6500

   

Kapco Metal Stamping has appointed Hani Malek as the company’s first Chief Operating Officer after a successful nine-year tenure as Vice President of Corporate Development.

During his time with Kapco, Malek has been instrumental in driving Kapco’s growth through strategic planning, new business development, and culture-building. In his new role, he will continue to lead the organization forward as they invest in innovative manufacturing technology, including an Industry 4.0 roadmap that will position Kapco as a manufacturing leader in the Midwest.

Get our email updates