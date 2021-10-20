Kapco Metal Stamping has appointed Hani Malek as the company’s first Chief Operating Officer after a successful nine-year tenure as Vice President of Corporate Development.

During his time with Kapco, Malek has been instrumental in driving Kapco’s growth through strategic planning, new business development, and culture-building. In his new role, he will continue to lead the organization forward as they invest in innovative manufacturing technology, including an Industry 4.0 roadmap that will position Kapco as a manufacturing leader in the Midwest.