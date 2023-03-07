AG Architecture is pleased to announce the promotion of Hailey Schwobe, AIA to Senior Associate. Hailey has over ten years of project management experience on large-scale architectural projects across market sectors. She is a valued and trusted team member respected by colleagues and clients for her knowledge, attention to detail and exceptional communication skills. Hailey believes project success relies on the ability to recognize and listen to the multiple inputs and different voices coming into a single project. She looks forward to bringing this holistic approach to helping build consensus around firm goals.