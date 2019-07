This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(414) 272-5805 The Greater Milwaukee Foundation has named Greg Oberland to its board of directors. Oberland recently retired as president of Northwestern Mutual after a 36-year career with the company.