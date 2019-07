This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Grayson Vandenbush Max Weiss Company hires Random Lake High School graduate as metalworking intern Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: grayson.vandenbush@gmail.com

Website: https://maxweiss.com/

Phone: (414) 355-8220



(414) 355-8220 Max Weiss Company, the region’s leader in custom metal bending and fabricating, has hired Grayson Vandenbush as a metalworking intern. Vandenbush will work in every department to gain a complete understanding of a roller-bender company’s operations.