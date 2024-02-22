Glenn Stadler joins National Exchange Bank & Trust’s Waukesha office as a Senior Vice President Commercial Lending and Market Lead. Stadler brings with him more than 20 years of experience in leading commercial lending teams and has been serving the needs of businesses in Southeast Wisconsin since 1987. Stadler is from Wisconsin and grew up in Menomonee Falls. He graduated from Sussex / Hamilton School District and went on to UW – Whitewater to earn his degree in finance.

National Exchange Bank & Trust has more than $2.6 billion in assets and approximately 400 employees. More information may be found at nebat.com.