Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Glenn Margraff to Executive Vice President, Middle Market Banking. With over twenty years of banking experience, he is a highly accomplished banker who specializes in management, sales, and underwriting positions in asset-based, workout, and mid-market divisions. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance