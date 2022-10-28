Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce the promotion of Glenn Margraff to Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking as part of their statewide expansion plan. The appointment comes on the heels of substantial growth for the bank in the southeastern Wisconsin market and puts Wintrust in an ideal position to expand its commercial services. In his new role, Margraff will be tasked with expanding the bank’s relationship-centric services to new middle-market businesses across the state and establishing Wintrust as one of Wisconsin’s core commercial banking institutions.