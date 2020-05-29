Glen Weyenberg, CPA has been named President of SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C. Glen began his career at SVA in 1987. He has accumulated over 30 years of experience in business strategy and consulting, specifically in the real estate area. Glen most recently served as the Principal-in-Charge of the Madison CPA Group. In this role, he has led the team to maximize operational excellence, driven firm growth, innovated service offerings, and delivered client results. Embracing SVA’s core values of Serve People Better, Glen epitomizes the company’s culture and is a role model to everyone he leads.