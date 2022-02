This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

George Stray CCB Technology hires George Stray as new vice president of Finance Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: george.stray@ccbtechnology.com

Website: https://ccbtechnology.com/

Phone: (262) 504-5558



(262) 504-5558 George Stray was named vice president of finance at CCB Technology, bringing 35+ years of finance operations experience. Stray will oversee financial strategies, analysis, and budget management, while improving processes and reporting efficiencies.