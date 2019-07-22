George Nelson joins Perlick as chief operations officer. A native of Washington state, George brings three decades of quality, continuous improvement, operation excellence and Six Sigma experience to Perlick. He chose Perlick because it’s a Milwaukee-based family owned company that has a long history and a strong legacy of making products that interest the avid home brewer.

Based in Milwaukee, WI, for over 100 years, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for both homes and the bar, restaurant and beverage industries.