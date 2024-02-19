Dr. George Kroeninger is launching the Center for Professional Education (CPE) at Milwaukee School of Engineering. He will expand industry-informed, need-based outreach education programs, leveraging MSOE’s expertise to support the business and engineering workforce. The CPE will ensure professionals have access to the high-quality continuing education and training they need to excel and advance in their careers, and will support the workforce development needs of industry partners. Kroeninger comes to MSOE from the University of Wisconsin System where he served as chief academic officer for the UW Extended Campus.