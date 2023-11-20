Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, announces the appointment of Frank Di Meglio as the new managing partner in Milwaukee, WI. This encompasses locations in downtown Milwaukee, Mequon, Brookfield, Franklin and Racine. With his new position, Di Meglio aims to enhance Northwestern Mutuals’ impact in the Milwaukee area, broadening their reach and adding additional talent. “What drew me to Milwaukee was the people, sense of community, Midwest kindness and of course, beautiful Lake Michigan views.” Under Di Meglio’s leadership, Northwestern Mutual is set to further strengthen its presence locally.