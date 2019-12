This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Frank Broz Frank Broz named Director of Technical Sales for LifeWise Ingredients Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: fbroz@lifewise1.com

Website: https://www.lifewise1.com

Phone: (262) 788-9141



(262) 788-9141 Frank will direct and implement new sales initiatives, new product launches and enhance LifeWise Ingredients’ visibility to food manufacturers nationwide. LifeWise is a manufacturer of flavor technologies for the food and nutraceutical industries.