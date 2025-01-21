First Federal Bank of Wisconsin Names Steve Wierschem as President, Board Member

WAUKESHA, WI – First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, a leading community bank that specializes

in serving the financial needs of individuals and small businesses, today announced the promotion of Steve Wierschem to President and the appointment of Mr. Wierschem to the Board of Directors. Wierschem joined the bank in 2020 as the Chief Financial Officer and brings extensive financial experience and a deep commitment to the community banking model to his new role. In his new role, Mr. Wierschem will oversee the consumer banking team in addition to current finance and operations responsibilities.

“Steve has done a fantastic job developing the necessary skills to help lead our bank,” said Edward H. Schaefer, CEO of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin. “Over the last few years, we have expanded his responsibilities, and we continue to add to his duties now with Steve’s promotion to Bank President. As our President, I am confident Steve will drive innovation, build on our strong foundation, and continue to profitably grow our bank, providing the ‘Community Bank Difference’ to our customers, prospects, and the communities we serve.”

Prior to joining the bank, Wierschem was a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He earned both his Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a certified public accountant, bringing valuable financial acumen to his new leadership role.

“First Federal Bank of Wisconsin has always stood apart through its commitment to exceptional customer experience, quick local decision-making, and deep community engagement,” said Wierschem. “I am honored to lead this outstanding team as we continue to strengthen these commitments while embracing innovation to better serve our customers and communities.”

About First Federal Bank of Wisconsin

The Community Bank Difference is more than a tagline at First Federal Bank of Wisconsin—it’s our culture. We pride ourselves on our exceptional people, personalized service, and unwavering community support. Through honest and integral business practices, individualized service, and financial expertise, we build lasting relationships with our customers. Our competitive advantage lies in our quick local decision-making, superior customer experience, and significant community commitment. For more information, visit https://www.ffbwi.com/.