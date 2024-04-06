In a week that saw the Manufacturing Index increase for the first time in 16 weeks, several Fed Governors weighed in with their opinion on potential rate cuts in 2024. What does their disagreement mean for volatility? Annex Wealth Management’s Dr. Brian Jacobsen and Mark Beck discuss.
Fed Governors Seem To Disagree
-
Looking for a second opinion on your financial plan?
As a fee-only fiduciary, Annex Wealth Management must act in your best interest at all times.
Let's review where you are and where you're headed.