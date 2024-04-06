Logout
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Fed Governors Seem To Disagree

By Annex Wealth Management

-

In a week that saw the Manufacturing Index increase for the first time in 16 weeks, several Fed Governors weighed in with their opinion on potential rate cuts in 2024. What does their disagreement mean for volatility? Annex Wealth Management’s Dr. Brian Jacobsen and Mark Beck discuss.

