Fairchild Equipment Becomes Nine-Time MVP

Menomonee Falls, WI – Fairchild Equipment has been awarded the prestigious MVP (Most Valuable Partner) Award for their accomplishments in 2022. For the ninth consecutive year, Fairchild Equipment has earned the MVP Award from the industry’s trade association, MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).

Award recipients must satisfy a rigorous set of criteria with less than 10% of the association’s membership earning the award. As a 2023 MVP, Fairchild Equipment has successfully demonstrated a commitment to business excellence, professionalism, and good stewardship.

To qualify for the annual MVP Award companies are required to provide evidence of their commitment to their partners in business including their customers, employees, and suppliers. They must satisfy criteria in the following important areas:

• Industry Advocacy

• Customer Service & Safety Practices

• Business Networking

• Continuing Education

• Business Best Practices

“There’s nothing more important to Fairchild Equipment than our core values,” Van Clarkson, Fairchild Equipment’s President and MHEDA Board Member, said. “Being a member of MHEDA, and especially an MVP, using their criteria means that we are truly abiding by those core values. Everyone knows that MHEDA members and their manufacturer partners are some of the most well-run businesses in the industry and beyond. To be recognized as one of the best of the best is truly an honor,” Clarkson stated.

“The MVP Award recognizes the best-of-the-best in our industry and is displayed with honor. To check all the boxes from education, industry best practices, awards, networking, employee engagement, giving back and much more, MHEDA is proud to have so many companies achieve this award. MHEDA appreciates the dedication to MHEDA and being a leader in this great industry that we are so blessed to be in.” John L. Gelsimino President of All Lift Service Co. Inc. and 2023 MHEDA Chairman.

Fairchild Equipment strives every day to provide a dynamic and comprehensive customer experience, with a team that is dedicated to industry experience, knowledge and customer service. To learn more about Fairchild Equipment and their core values, visit: www.fairchildequipment.com.

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the premier trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling business community. MHEDA represents close 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices. For more information, visit www.mheda.org.