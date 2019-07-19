Evers says he plans to replace WEDC secretary and CEO Mark Hogan

Gov. Tony Evers announced that he will launch a search for the next secretary and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the state’s economic development agency.

That individual will replace current WEDC secretary and CEO Mark Hogan, who was appointed to the post under previous Gov. Scott Walker.

Under rules established by the Legislature before Evers was sworn in, the government cannot make an appointment for WEDC secretary until Sept. 1.

“A 72-county approach to economic development is critical to creating middle-class jobs and growing the economy. The next leader at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has an incredible opportunity to foster a culture that encourages entrepreneurship and innovation while supporting the Main Street businesses, start-ups, and large-scale companies that employ people across our state and help Wisconsin’s economy thrive,” said Evers. “As we begin the transparent process to find a new secretary and CEO at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, I would also like to thank Mark Hogan for his service to our state over the last four years and the professionalism and dedication with which he has approached this role.”

Applicants can apply for the WEDC leadership post by clicking here.