Ixonia Bank is proud to announce the promotion of Erika Nowak to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Erika joined Ixonia Bank in February 2023 as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. As Executive Vice President/CFO, she will continue to lead the overall financial operations of the bank. She has demonstrated exceptional leadership and made immeasurable contributions to improving income, eliminating expenses, and overall expanded the role of CFO.

A certified public accountant, she possesses over 25 years of progressively challenging accounting experience with local financial institutions.