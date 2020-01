This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(414) 257-2000 Derse, a complete face-to-face marketing company, appointed Eric Preston to president on January 1st. Preston, formerly Derse’s senior vice president, has been with the company for 11 years and is a 33-year veteran of the face-to-face industry.