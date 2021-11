This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Eric Jenks Eric Jenks promoted to Job Cost Accountant Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: eric.jenks@creativebusinessinteriors.com

Website: http://creativebusinessinteriors.com/

Phone: (414) 545-8500



Creative Business Interiors promotes Eric Jenks to Job Cost Accountant. Eric has been with Creative since 2016 and brings over seven years of experience in finance and accounting roles.