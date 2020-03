This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(262) 781-1500 Lemberg’s Sign Designer Eric Bailey took top honors in the Wisconsin Sign Association’s 2019 Sign Design Contest. Bailey won first and second place, respectively, for brand signs at Saint Kates Arts Hotel and Ironworkers Local 8.