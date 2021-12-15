Empowering Women, Building Families and Changing Lives

Women’s Care Center of Milwaukee (WCCM) is a licensee of the Women’s Care Center (WCC), the largest and most successful pregnancy resource center in American history, with 33 centers in 12 states serving over 17,000 women annually. Oftentimes pro-choice really only promotes one choice, abortion, but WCCM’s mission is to offer women real pro-life alternatives.

WCCM services are free and comprehensive, and 100% donor-funded:

medical-grade pregnancy tests

state-of-art 3D/4D ultrasounds

strengths-based counseling

adoption referrals & medical referrals

parenting and life-skills classes

encouragement and support finishing education and achieving independence

In June of 2010, WCCM opened at 1441 N. Farwell Avenue. Since then, over sixteen thousand children have been born to mothers in Milwaukee County with WCCM’s help: last year, one in eleven live births. Because WCCM counselors show clients compassion and care, 92% choose life after seeing their child’s ultrasound and hearing their heartbeat.

This woman-centered approach aims to educate women on the healthiest option for their life. Even if a mom chooses something other than life for her child, WCCM is still there for her; she is always welcome. WCCM is like the family we all crave. As Ebony, a client put it, “I’ve never encountered so much love and support from strangers in my life.”

The empowerment mothers receive does not stop at birth. WCCM moms and dads are rewarded for participation in parenting programs with Crib Club coupons which they redeem for brand new parenting merchandise. Available items range from cribs, car seats, strollers, and baby carriers to diaper bags, onesies, diapers, bottles, and formula. This structure elevates mothers and builds families, providing them both knowledge and material support.

WCCM has a Medical Director, Dr. James Linn, who oversees healthcare and federal CLIA compliance. On staff at Ascension Columbia Saint Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee and the 16th Street Community Clinic, Dr. Linn is also an Associate Clinical Professor of OB/GYN at Medical College of Wisconsin. He works closely with Sheryl Laird, the Executive Director.

Sheryl Laird began with WCCM in 2010 as the first staff ultrasonographer, and also received training as a WCC counselor. This prepared her to assume the responsibilities of Executive Director in 2017 when the WCCM became an independent licensee of the national organization. Staff roles include ultrasonographers, counselors, parenting instructors, and administrators. All staff is trained through the national organization, and certain staff also have advanced certification, e.g. ARDMS, MSW, BSN.

WCCM changes lives. A donation to WCCM is a high-impact pro-woman donation. Every day, WCCM offers women in need A BETTER WAY.

“Women’s Care Center is at the center of love for babies. Love is the sole reason for life.” — Michael Hansen, business owner and investor, Co-Founder at Jacsten Holdings LLC and founding board member of WCCM. “Not only are they helping moms and babies, they walk with them every step of the way building families.” — Nana Fotsch

To help us change more lives, contact Sheryl Laird at sheryl@wccmil.com, call 414.223.2610, or womenscarecentermilwaukee.com/changelives