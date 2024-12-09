Director, market leader

CBRE | Milwaukee

Emmy Murphy has served as the director and market leader for Dallas-based CBRE’s Milwaukee office since 2021. One of the larger real estate brokerages in Wisconsin, the firm specializes in advisory and transaction services for tenants and property owners in the retail, office, industrial and investment sectors. Murphy oversees business operations and drives the office’s growth strategy for all advisory services lines of business, including advisory and transaction services, capital markets, property management, valuation and advisory services and project management.

CBRE recently moved from its office in the U.S. Bank Center to the 18th floor of the BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee. The office has about 150 employees. Recently, CBRE represented Fiserv in its relocation from Brookfield to downtown Milwaukee.

Murphy joined CBRE’s Milwaukee office in 2019 and handled business operations including recruitment, budgeting, licensing and pandemic-related protocol.

Education: Bachelor’s, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Director, market leader

CBRE | Milwaukee

Emmy Murphy was named Milwaukee market leader of CBRE, a Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm with three Wisconsin offices, in 2021. CBRE has additional offices in Brookfield and Madison.

Education: Bachelor’s, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

As you enter your office, what would you choose to be your walk-up or theme song: “‘A-Punk’ by Vampire Weekend.”

First job: “Summer camp counselor. … In short, it shaped the person I am today and I still think about it multiple times a day.”

Favorite destination: “Put me on a lake with a glass of wine, and I’m a happy gal.”

Career advice: “Go the extra mile; it’s never crowded.”