Emily K. Fons Emily Fons joins Godfrey & Kahn
Email: efons@gklaw.com

Website: https://www.gklaw.com/

Phone: (414) 273-3500



Emily Fons is joins Godfrey & Kahn's Corporate/M&A practice group. Fons has experience with mergers and acquisitions, general corporate matters and antitrust law. She represents buyers and sellers and advises clients on general corporate matters.