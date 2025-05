Named Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at R&R Insurance, Elliot LePoidevin will leverage his extensive experience to lead strategic execution across R&R’s business units, which includes business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance services and retirement planning. Bringing over 20 years of diverse insurance experience, he began his career at Liberty Mutual shortly after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Since 2015, Elliot has held progressive leadership roles most recently leading Wisconsin operations for a national broker.