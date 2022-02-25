Email: ehowayeck@pepperconstruction.com
Website: https://www.pepperconstruction.com/pepper-wisconsin
Phone: (414) 635-6450
Pepper Construction Wisconsin welcomes Eli Howayeck as Director of Business Development. Eli will lead a business development strategy that effectively positions Pepper’s dedicated Wisconsin team for growth. Similar to how Pepper manages projects, Eli uses a locally focused entrepreneurial approach enhanced by national resources. He has more than 20 years of relevant experience spanning multiple industries throughout the Milwaukee area, including financial services, healthcare and insurance.