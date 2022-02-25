This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Eli Howayeck

Eli Howayeck joins Pepper Construction Wisconsin as Director of Business Development

Email: ehowayeck@pepperconstruction.com
Website: https://www.pepperconstruction.com/pepper-wisconsin
Phone: (414) 635-6450

   

Pepper Construction Wisconsin welcomes Eli Howayeck as Director of Business Development. Eli will lead a business development strategy that effectively positions Pepper’s dedicated Wisconsin team for growth. Similar to how Pepper manages projects, Eli uses a locally focused entrepreneurial approach enhanced by national resources. He has more than 20 years of relevant experience spanning multiple industries throughout the Milwaukee area, including financial services, healthcare and insurance.

