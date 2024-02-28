Spring Bank welcomes Egle Vaske as a Commercial Lending Officer. With 15 years of banking experience, predominantly in commercial lending, Egle brings invaluable market insight to our esteemed team. Her expertise lies in crafting tailored financial solutions for businesses, with a particular focus on supporting small privately held enterprises. Egle is passionate about facilitating her clients’ success by delivering tailored products and services. Committed to fostering growth and driving economic development within the community, she embodies the ethos of exceptional service synonymous with Spring Bank’s mission.