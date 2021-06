This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

MSOE promotes Dr. Stephen Williams to VP of Campus Infrastructure

Website: https://www.msoe.edu

(414) 277-7420 Dr. Stephen Williams, P.E. will set the direction for implementing next generation technology to support MSOE’s educational methods and ensure the university’s physical spaces are designed to capture the power and flexibility of modern digital tools.