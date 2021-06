This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Dr. Sheila Ross MSOE names Dr. Sheila Ross chair of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science Dept.

(414) 277-2381 Dr. Sheila Ross oversees MSOE’s largest academic department. Under her leadership, MSOE will continue expanding its artificial intelligence and machine learning educational offerings throughout all of its degree programs.