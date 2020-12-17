This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Dr. Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus

MATC Appoints Dr. Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus Executive Vice President, Student Success

Email: gonzan43@matc.edu
Website: https://www.matc.edu/
Phone: (414) 297-8090

Dr. Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus has been appointed Milwaukee Area Technical College’s executive vice president of student success, bringing together academics and student services in a new structure. She has served as the public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy in Argentina; and in leadership positions in student services and academics at Bergen Community College, Rowan College at Burlington County, and Salem Community College. She holds a bachelor’s from Penn State University, a master’s from Rowan University and a doctorate from Northcentral University.

