Dr. Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus has been appointed Milwaukee Area Technical College’s executive vice president of student success, bringing together academics and student services in a new structure. She has served as the public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy in Argentina; and in leadership positions in student services and academics at Bergen Community College, Rowan College at Burlington County, and Salem Community College. She holds a bachelor’s from Penn State University, a master’s from Rowan University and a doctorate from Northcentral University.