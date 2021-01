This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Dr. Jeff Hill Herzing University Promotes Dr. Jeff Hill to Regional President-Wisconsin

Website: https://www.herzing.edu/

Phone: (800) 596-0724



(800) 596-0724 Dr. Jeff Hill will oversee all three of Herzing University’s Wisconsin campuses – Brookfield, Madison and Kenosha. He will focus on initiatives designed to enhance student experience, retention and graduation outcomes.