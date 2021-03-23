Dr. Cristina O’Brien

Saint John’s Communities, Inc. is delighted to announce that Cristina O’Brien, PT, DPT, MPH, ATRIC, has joined our team as Director of Physical Wellness.

In this new role, O’Brien will be responsible for all fitness and therapy services. O’Brien earned a Master of Public Health (MPH) at the Medical College of Wisconsin; a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) at Marquette University where she also completed her under-graduate studies Bachelor of Arts (BA) – Spanish Language and Literature, & Psychology.