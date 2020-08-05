Wisconsin Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Doug Kohlbeck has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. He will oversee the Commercial Banking team inclusive of Commercial Banking, Treasury Management and Payment Solutions and will help lead business development efforts, strategic planning initiatives and credit risk management.

“Doug has built an outstanding 25-year career and reputation in the banking industry and his experience will support WBT’s goals of continued growth and prosperity,” said Brent Giles, President and CEO of Wisconsin Bank & Trust.