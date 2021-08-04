Doug Kohlbeck has been promoted to President of Wisconsin Bank & Trust and will serve on the bank’s Board of Directors. Kohlbeck joined the bank in July of 2020 as Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking; he has served as a leader in the commercial and business banking space for over 25 years at various financial institutions. In his role, he will continue to strategically align the commercial team for growth and this promotion reflects his hands-on leadership to help Wisconsin Bank & Trust grow across the state.