MyPath, a provider of specialized education, therapeutic and community support services for high-need individuals, announced that Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson has been named to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Buckhanan Wilson is currently President of D Innovare Consulting. Previously, she served as International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college women, with nearly 300,000 members and 1,000 chapters around the world.