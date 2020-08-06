This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson

Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson Brings Leadership Development Expertise to MyPath Board

Website: https://www.mypathcompanies.com/

MyPath, a provider of specialized education, therapeutic and community support services for high-need individuals, announced that Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson has been named to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Buckhanan Wilson is currently President of D Innovare Consulting. Previously, she served as International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college women, with nearly 300,000 members and 1,000 chapters around the world.

