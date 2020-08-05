DeVona Wright Cottrell Joins First Federal Bank Board of Directors

First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is proud to announce DeVona Wright Cottrell has joined the Bank’s Board of Directors.

DeVona Wright Cottrell, age 45, is Director and Associate General Counsel of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, positions she has held since 2015. She joined Baird in 2007 and has broad exposure to Baird’s businesses and primary legal responsibility for Baird’s Fixed Income Capital Markets business unit and provides legal support to several of the firm’s corporate resource groups, including Risk Management, Compliance and Facilities with regard to information security, privacy, regulatory, and commercial real estate related matters. Ms. Wright Cottrell is a diligent volunteer and mentor in the greater Milwaukee area and received the 2020 TEMPO Mentor Award, one of The Milwaukee Business Journal 2019 C-Suite Awards for Best Assistant General Counsel, one of The Wisconsin Law Journal’s 2017 Women in the Law Awards, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee 2015 Alumni Gold Award for Graduate of the Last Decade, The Milwaukee Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards in 2014 and many other awards and recognitions.

Ms. Wright Cottrell’s legal experience and her vast contacts in our market area will provide the Board with legal expertise, business acumen as well as business development opportunities.

About First Federal Bank of Wisconsin: First Federal Bank is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin this $300 million community bank operates with branch locations in Brookfield, Bay View, and two convenient locations in Waukesha. First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a community bank serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses since 1922. First Federal Bank of Wisconsin prides itself on providing their customers The Community Bank Difference that emphasizes quick local decision making, a great customer experience, and a significant community commitment. The bank received a 2020 Five Star, Bauer Financial rating and is considered one of the most financially sound institutions in the State of Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.ffbwi.com or call 262‐542‐4448.