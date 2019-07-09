Kahler Slater’s business environments team welcomes Devin Sutherland as business development and marketing manager. Sutherland has over 18 years of experience in downtown redevelopment work, the last 14 of which were in Racine, WI where he concurrently managed Racine’s three business improvement districts. Sutherland has supplemented his education and professional experience by recently earning a master of business design and innovation from Carthage College. He looks forward to utilizing this knowledge and experience to expand the firm’s work in the corporate, hospitality, multi-family and senior living markets.