Derek Tyus promoted at West Bend Mutual Insurance

(262) 334-5571 West Bend Mutual Insurance is excited to announce the promotion of Derek Tyus to senior vice president – chief investment officer. Tyus joined West Bend in 2016 as vice president and chief investment officer.