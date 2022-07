This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Derek E. Wheeler North Shore Bank Hires Derek Wheeler as New Vice President, Business Banking

Website: https://www.northshorebank.com/

Phone: (262) 797-3568



(262) 797-3568 North Shore Bank today announced the hire of a new vice president of business banking, Derek Wheeler. Wheeler brings over 20 years of banking experience to North Shore Bank, as well as vast community involvement and mentoring experience.