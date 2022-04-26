Prior to joining Fifth Third Bank, Dennis Reilly was the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority (WHEFA), a conduit issuer of tax-exempt bonds for all Wisconsin 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations. He began his career with WHEFA in 1996. Over his 26 years with WHEFA, Mr. Reilly was involved in the structuring and issuance of approximately 670 financings totaling over $26.5 billion. Mr. Reilly received his bachelor’s degree with a finance major and economics minor from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and a master’s with an emphasis in finance from the same institution.