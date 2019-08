This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Denise Domian joined Johnson Financial Group as Chief Human Resources Officer. With over 20 years of experience leading HR functions, she formerly served as CHRO at Shopko Stores, prior to that with Bon-Ton Stores.