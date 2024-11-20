West Bend Insurance Company is excited to welcome two new officers to its leadership team: Dee Brown and Bob Cataldo

West Bend Insurance Company is excited to welcome two new officers to its leadership team. Dee Brown joins as senior vice president and chief human resources officer, bringing over 25 years of HR expertise and a passion for community service. Bob Cataldo has been named vice president and chief investment officer, with more than 30 years of investment management experience. President and CEO Rob Jacques said, “Their exceptional experience aligns with our strategic goals and will help us build stronger relationships with agents, associates, and policyholders.”