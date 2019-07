This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Dawn Rolison Dawn Rolison Joins GROTH Design Group as director of marketing and communications Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: drolison@gdg-architects.com

Website: https://www.gdg-architects.com/

Phone: (262) 377-8001



(262) 377-8001 Responsible for executing marketing strategies that drive growth, Dawn will lead the stewardship of the GROTH Design Group brand through marketing, communications and public relations.